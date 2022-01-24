Lanes one and two of the three lane motorway are currently closed due to a broken down vehicle in lane two.

The incident has occured on the M18 southbound between junction two and junction one.

Recovery is en route to assist.

This is the scene

Motorists are advised to approach with caution and allow extra journey time if possible.