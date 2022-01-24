Two lanes of the M18 closed causing long delays near Doncaster
Motorists using the M18 on the outskirts of Doncaster can expect lengthy delays this morning.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:52 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:58 am
Lanes one and two of the three lane motorway are currently closed due to a broken down vehicle in lane two.
The incident has occured on the M18 southbound between junction two and junction one.
Recovery is en route to assist.
Motorists are advised to approach with caution and allow extra journey time if possible.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 11.30am and 11.45am.