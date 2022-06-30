Two injured as car smashes into Doncaster restaurant demolishing toilets

Police have confirmed that two men suffered minor injuries after the car they were in careered into The Indus on Bennetthorpe last Saturday night.

Bosses at the popular Indian restaurant said earlier this week that the smash – the third at the premises in six months – had caused structural damage to the Grade II listed building and that toilets had been demolished in the smash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report at 7.50pm on Saturday, 25 June that a car had collided with the side of a restaurant off the Racecourse Roundabout.

The car smashed into the side of the Indus restaurant.

“It was reported the vehicle had gone through a fence and collided with the wall of the restaurant.

“Police and ambulance service attended. Two men from the vehicle are believed to have sustained minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.”

Sharing details of the incident on social media, bosses at the restaurant – known to many as the Grand St Leger Hotel – said the crash caused structural damage to the outside of the building.

A spokesman said: "Our deep gratitude to South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council for not only saving the lives of the occupants of the car but making safe the terrible structural damage caused to our Grade II listed building.

"Luckily we were closed at the time of the incident as on a normal raceday there would have been numerous people sat on the lawn and in the now destroyed ladies toilets.

"Please drive safely - this is the third accident in six months and our maintenance man is getting tired of rebuilding the fence.”

The restaraunt, which has a commanding position over the Racecourse Roundabout at the junction of Bennetthorpe, Leger Way and Carr House Road has long been a favourite or racegoers attending events at nearby Doncaster Racecourse.