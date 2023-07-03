Two in hospital and man arrested on attempted murder charge after Doncaster double stabbing

Detectives in Doncaster are now appealing for witnesses after the attack in Balby last Friday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that at around 2.10pm a Ford Transit van and Volkswagen Touareg were driven onto Thomson Avenue, before deliberately colliding with a parked Volkswagen Jetta.

“When the victims, two men aged 19 and 23 fled from the Jetta, they were chased by the occupants of the other two vehicles and assaulted.”

Police are probing the double stabbing in Doncaster.

The 19-year-old suffered a slash wound to his arm while the 23-year-old suffered a dog bite and stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the weekend, has been released on police bail.

Detectives believe the incident may be linked to a firearm discharge on St James Gardens in Balby on June 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright, from Doncaster Fortify, said: “I know this incident will have caused concern for local residents.

“Enquiries are continuing at pace, and I would urge anyone who has any information to please contact us.

“Uniformed officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area this week, so don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns.”

Worried residents reported a heavy police presence at the scene throughought Friday, with the air ambulance also reportedly landing at the scene.

There have been a number of knife and gun crime incidents in Balby and across Doncaster at this stage, but it is understood police are not linking them, other than to the reports of gunshots in St James Gardens’ last week.

If you have any information which could help, please call 101 quoting incident number 560 of 30 June.