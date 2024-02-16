Two Doncaster men in court charged with wounding following city assault
Two Doncaster men have appeared in court after being arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Edlington earlier this week.
Scott Thorpe, 22, and Connor Atkinson, 19, have both been charged with wounding with intent following an assault reported to have taken place on Wednesday (14 February).
Thorpe and Atkinson, both of Shaw Road, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on February 16.
They have since been released on bail to appear and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 March.