Two dogs rescued in Boxing Day building fire in Doncaster
Two dogs had to be rescued in a Boxing Day building fire in Doncaster.
Three fire crews from Edlington, Dearne and Rotherham stations were called out to an accidental premise fire at 10.25pm on Dearne Street in Conisbrough on Tuesday December 26.
All occupants were out of the premise when crews arrived, but two dogs were still inside.
Firefighters rescued the dogs safely. Crews left the scene at 12.05am.