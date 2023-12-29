News you can trust since 1925
Two dogs rescued in Boxing Day building fire in Doncaster

Two dogs had to be rescued in a Boxing Day building fire in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
Three fire crews from Edlington, Dearne and Rotherham stations were called out to an accidental premise fire at 10.25pm on Dearne Street in Conisbrough on Tuesday December 26.

All occupants were out of the premise when crews arrived, but two dogs were still inside.

Firefighters rescued the dogs safely. Crews left the scene at 12.05am.

