Two crashes just minutes apart close one of Doncaster's major routes

Two road crashes just minutes apart closed off one of Doncaster’s key routes as emergency services dealt with the clean-up.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

White Rose Way was closed for a period on Saturday morning near to the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet following two separate incidents.

Police were called shortly after 10am to the first incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of an overturned black Vauxhall located in the central reservation on White Rose Way at around 10.11am.

White Rose Way was closed off following two separate crashes on Saturday morning.
"We then received reports of a second collision at the scene, which resulted in a road closure for a short period of time. There were no serious or life-threatening injuries.”

Hours later, emergency services returned to the scene when a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a vehicle explosion in a car park in nearby Herten Way.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and remains in a critical condition.

