White Rose Way was closed for a period on Saturday morning near to the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet following two separate incidents.

Police were called shortly after 10am to the first incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of an overturned black Vauxhall located in the central reservation on White Rose Way at around 10.11am.

White Rose Way was closed off following two separate crashes on Saturday morning.

"We then received reports of a second collision at the scene, which resulted in a road closure for a short period of time. There were no serious or life-threatening injuries.”

Hours later, emergency services returned to the scene when a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a vehicle explosion in a car park in nearby Herten Way.