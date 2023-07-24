Two crashes just minutes apart close one of Doncaster's major routes
White Rose Way was closed for a period on Saturday morning near to the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet following two separate incidents.
Police were called shortly after 10am to the first incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of an overturned black Vauxhall located in the central reservation on White Rose Way at around 10.11am.
"We then received reports of a second collision at the scene, which resulted in a road closure for a short period of time. There were no serious or life-threatening injuries.”
Hours later, emergency services returned to the scene when a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a vehicle explosion in a car park in nearby Herten Way.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and remains in a critical condition.