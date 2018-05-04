Two charged after class A drugs found in South Yorkshire raid

Two men have been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after a raid at a house in South Yorkshire.

On Thursday, April 26, a warrant was executed at a house in Grange Ave in Hatfield near Doncaster, and a quantity of class A drugs, suspected to be heroin, was seized.

David McDonnell, 45, and Martin Stewart, 27, both of Grange Ave, Hatfield, have now been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs in connection with the incident.

McDonnell and Stewart appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 2 and have been granted conditional bail to appear before court at a later date.