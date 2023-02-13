Two cars deliberately set on fire in Doncaster during Saturday night arson attacks
Two cars were deliberately set on fire during two separate Saturday night arson attacks in Doncaster.
The first involved a car which was deliberately set on fire in a field at 5.25pm on Great North Road in Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident and they came away at 6pm.
Later that evening at 9.20pm, another car was deliberately set on fire on Ellison Street in Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and they returned to base at 9.40pm.