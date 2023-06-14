News you can trust since 1925
Two car rush hour collision causes delays for drivers on busy Doncaster road

This was the aftermath of a two car collision which caused problems for rush hour drivers on a busy Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST

Emergency services were called to Woodfield Way in Balby at around 6pm yesterday following the collision.

Buses and lorries were caught up in the traffic jam as police officers worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the carriageway.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said that no-one was injured in the collision with the incident recorded as a damage only crash.

Emergency services were called following the collision. (Photo: Chelsea Kettlewood).Emergency services were called following the collision. (Photo: Chelsea Kettlewood).
