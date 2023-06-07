Two arrested and woman injured as 40 mile police pursuit ends in crash in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
Two people have been arrested after a 40 mile police pursuit ended in a crash in Doncaster city centre, leaving a woman injured after her car was smashed into.
The pair were held in the Trafford Way area on Monday night after officers had traced the vehicle all the way from near Cleethorpes.

Officers from Humberside Police – including the police helicopter – were scrambled to give chase.

A spokesman said: “Two people are currently in our custody following a fail to stop on the A630 in South Yorkshire on Monday 5 June.

Police pursued the vehicle from near to Cleethorpes all the way to Doncaster.Police pursued the vehicle from near to Cleethorpes all the way to Doncaster.
Police pursued the vehicle from near to Cleethorpes all the way to Doncaster.
“At around 7.40pm, a vehicle believed to be on false number plates was travelling along the A180 westbound in the Humberside force area.

“The car was monitored along the M180 and into the South Yorkshire area, where a short police pursuit ensued on the A630 in Doncaster after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers.

“Officers stopped their pursuit due to the concerns for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

“Shortly after, the vehicle was in collision with another car on Cleveland Street in Doncaster where a woman sustained injuries not believed to be serious at this time.

“A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving and remain in our custody whilst enquiries continue.

“Our enquiries are ongoing we would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 510 of 5 June.”

