Two arrested and charged after Doncaster attack on dog that had to be put down

Two people have been arrested and charged after a horrific attack on a dog that had to be put down because of its injuries.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

Euan Mears, 24, of Sandford Road, South Elmsall, and Brooke Barker, 20, of Sunnymede Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, have both been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Mears has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Barker has been released on bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 7 July.

Police have arrested and charged two people over an attack on a dog that had to be put to sleep from its injuries.
The incident is believed to have occurred at addresses in Askern and Upton between 27 May and 4 June, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident, including any clips or screenshots of a video which is understood to have been shared online, to make contact.Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “We are aware of comments on social media posts about this incident and that there is knowledge within the community.

"Now more than ever in policing, we need support and intelligence from our communities, and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230312157.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to report information anonymously.

You can get in touch to make a report on 0800 555 111 or visit the website HERE

