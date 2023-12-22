Two arrested after XL Bully mauls puppy to death in Doncaster street attack

An XL Bully has been seized and two people have been arrested following a puppy being mauled to death in the street in Doncaster.

Police were called at 10:20am on December 22 following reports that an XL Bully was out of control on Charles Street in Skellow, attacking a Chihuahua being walked.

The XL Bully is believed to have escaped from a nearby property. The puppy was taken to the vets, where it has sadly had to be put to sleep.

Firearms officers attended the scene. The XL Bully was seized and remains in police kennels.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously of control.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Over the Christmas and New Year people will be out enjoying their days off, walking their dogs.

“As an owner you are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether that be within your home or a public place.

“If your dog causes fear or harm, it will be you, the owner who is held accountable and, in some cases, put before the courts.

“Irresponsible dog ownership is costing dogs’ lives and causing serious injury to members of the public and their loved pets. This will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire.

“Keep your dog under control, on a lead and if it becomes easily stressed, you may choose to walk your dog during quieter periods.

“Take the time to ensure your garden is secure and your gate locks to your dog cannot escape.”