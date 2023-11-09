Two adjoining Doncaster restaurants shutdown by health inspectors due to 'pest' infestation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both the Mehfil Indian restaurant and Otto Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough have been closed by City of Doncaster Council officials – and it is not known when they will re-open.
The businesses are next to each other in a precinct of shops in Main Street in the village.
Dan Swaine, City of Doncaster Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, said: “We can confirm that both businesses are closed at the moment due to pest activity. As it is an ongoing investigation, we can’t make any further comment.”
There had been growing speculation about why the businesses were closed – with some local residents claiming a notice had been placed on the door of one of the premises claiming a gas leak, while others cited electrical “issues.”
But the council has now confirmed an investigation is under way following the discovery.
It is understood both have been closed since last weekend following a visit by environmental health officials.
A notice on Mehfil’s website said the venue had been closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
According to the Food Standards Agency website, the Mehfil is awaiting its latest food hygiene rating with a post stating: “Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.”
Otto was given a five star rating at its last inspection in January 2022.
While Doncaster Council has not specified the exact nature of the problem, its pest control team deals with rats, cockroaches, mice and other insects.