Two adjoining Doncaster restaurants shutdown by health inspectors due to 'pest' infestation

Two popular Doncaster restaurants next door to each other have been shutdown as council environmental health officials investigate a ‘pest’ infestation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both the Mehfil Indian restaurant and Otto Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough have been closed by City of Doncaster Council officials – and it is not known when they will re-open.

The businesses are next to each other in a precinct of shops in Main Street in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Swaine, City of Doncaster Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, said: “We can confirm that both businesses are closed at the moment due to pest activity. As it is an ongoing investigation, we can’t make any further comment.”

Mehfil and Otto in Sprotbrough have both been shutdown by health chiefs probing a pest infestation.

There had been growing speculation about why the businesses were closed – with some local residents claiming a notice had been placed on the door of one of the premises claiming a gas leak, while others cited electrical “issues.”

But the council has now confirmed an investigation is under way following the discovery.

It is understood both have been closed since last weekend following a visit by environmental health officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice on Mehfil’s website said the venue had been closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

According to the Food Standards Agency website, the Mehfil is awaiting its latest food hygiene rating with a post stating: “Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon.”

Otto was given a five star rating at its last inspection in January 2022.