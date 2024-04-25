Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe on the Corner at Unit 1d Roberts Road Business Park, Roberts Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: City Food @ Rossington Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on April 19

Twelve food hygiene ratings handed out in Doncaster and they have all scored four or five.

• Rated 5: Play Valley at Unit 2, Water Vole Way, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Nandos at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on March 21

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Pocket Sports Bar at Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on April 16

• Rated 4: Cricket Ground at Bentley Colliery Formal Land, The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 20

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Aroma at 14 Holmes Market, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 1a Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Luciano Pizzeria at 18 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: King Fish at 11 Crossland Way, Scawthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 9

• Rated 5: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 5

• Rated 4: Fish Dish at 2 Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on March 20