Twelve food hygiene ratings handed out in Doncaster and they have all scored four or five
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe on the Corner at Unit 1d Roberts Road Business Park, Roberts Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: City Food @ Rossington Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Play Valley at Unit 2, Water Vole Way, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Nandos at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on March 21
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Pocket Sports Bar at Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on April 16
• Rated 4: Cricket Ground at Bentley Colliery Formal Land, The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 20
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Aroma at 14 Holmes Market, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 1a Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Luciano Pizzeria at 18 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: King Fish at 11 Crossland Way, Scawthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Chiraag at 26 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Fish Dish at 2 Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on March 20
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme makes it easier for consumers to choose places with good hygiene standards when they are eating out or shopping for food.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.