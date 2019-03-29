A choir for people who can’t sing has hit the right note after launching in Doncaster.

The Tuneless Choir welcomed singers of all ages, shapes and sizes from across Doncaster for its very first gathering – and organisers are hoping to attract more in the weeks and months ahead.

The Tuneless Choir kicks off in Doncaster.

Civic Mayor Coun Majid Khan was among the special guests and joined in with a sing song at the very first meeting at St Peter’s Church Hall in Balby.

The choir is the brainchild of Becky Power who decided to launch a Doncaster Tuneless Choir after being introduced to a similar event while visiting relatives.

Becky, who was told by a friend that she has “the voice of an angel, with its bits caught in a spikey vice” said: “What I lack in talent, I make up for in effort!”

A logistics coordinator by day, Becky found out about Tuneless Choirs when visiting her Aunt Rita in Chesterfield.

She said: “I went along and really enjoyed the atmosphere. All the songs were feel-good and fun to sing together. There were all sorts of people there and all adult age groups. I left feeling happy and sang all the way home.”

The choirs, which are springing up all over the country, are popular among those who want the stress-busting effects of singing in a group, without the pressure to hit all the right notes in the right order.

And at last Wednesday’s opening night, the hall, behind Balby’s famous White Church, came alive with songs such as Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen and Hey Jude by The Beatles as participants sang their hearts out with words displayed on a big screen.

And there was swaying, hand-waving and dancing too as singers warmed up their lungs.

The choir is aimed at “enthusiastic but ropey” singers who who “lack the ability, confidence or practice to sing in tune.”

Becky is the sister of Doncaster Rovers’ super fan Jake ‘Pie Man’ Power who passed away last year aged 27.

She said: “One of the reasons I’m doing this is because I have realised that life is too short not to have fun and do something that makes you feel good, even if you are not very good at it!

“I hope my choir can help people feel happy and bring people together. I hope it gives people a break from the stresses of everyday life and helps people feel better and make new friends. I know that Donny people love a good singalong.”

Becky has teamed up with friend Richie Alexander to lead the choir.

He has worked in the music industry for 27 years alongside names such as Lionel Richie, The Stylistics, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie says “I’m hoping that the Tuneless Choir brings people together under the banner of song, giving them something to look forward to and enjoy. The nights will be fun.”

Sessions will be held every Wednesday evening EXCEPT the first Wednesday of the month. Usually doors will open at 7.30pm with singing from 7.45pm to 9pm with a break for drinks and nibbles.

Tickets for anyone’s first time at the choir, will be £10. Once someone has joined the choir, they’ll be able to either attend on a pay as you go basis for £7, or sign up for a term in advance at the equivalent of £5 per session.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Becky on 07917 728863 or at doncaster@tunelesschoir.com with any questions.



