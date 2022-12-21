Tumble dryer blaze at Doncaster car wash spread to a vehicle
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a car wash on Wood Street, Doncaster at 9pm last night, Tuesday Decemebr 20).
It was accidental fire which started at a tumble dryer and spread to a car.
The crews came away at 10.30pm.
Elsewhwere, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.25pm on Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe. Firefighters from Dearne station attended. They left at 11.05pm.
Firefighters from Dearne station also attended a deliberate motorbike fire at 11.40pm on Bradbury Bulk Lane, Wombwell.