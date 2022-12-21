News you can trust since 1925
Tumble dryer blaze at Doncaster car wash spread to a vehicle

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a car wash on Wood Street, Doncaster at 9pm last night, Tuesday Decemebr 20).

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 11:17am

It was accidental fire which started at a tumble dryer and spread to a car.

The crews came away at 10.30pm.

Elsewhwere, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.25pm on Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe. Firefighters from Dearne station attended. They left at 11.05pm.

There was one fire incident in Doncaster last night
Firefighters from Dearne station also attended a deliberate motorbike fire at 11.40pm on Bradbury Bulk Lane, Wombwell.