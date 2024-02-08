Truckers breaking weight rules on Doncaster road let off after police discover signs missing
Officers from Humberside Police stopped three lorries in Belton for breaching a 7.5 tonne weight restriction as they headed to Sandtoft Industrial Estate.
A spokesman said: “Whilst completing patrols on Westgate Road, 3 HGV lorries have been dealt with for breach of the 7.5 ronne weight restriction.
"It was stated by all three drivers that there is no signage at the off slip directing them round and advising of the upcoming weight restrictions.
“We went off to investigate and noticed due to previous street furniture damage, there is indeed no signage coming off the motorway from the Doncaster direction.
"This has been reported to North Lincolnshire Council accordingly so as to rectify this potential issue/confusion to non local drivers.”
“Due to the mitigating circumstances and all three drivers reporting the same confusion words of advice and directions were given for their future travels.”