Troops take over Doncaster school ahead of flood relief

Soldiers from the Light Dragoons arrived at XP School at Middle Bank, near the Keepmoat Stadium, and occupied the school’s theatre for a briefing ahead of their work in the Fishlake area.

Military vehicles were parked at the school while the troops were told of their plans for the day. They have been putting sandbags down to try to prevent further flooding, with heavy rain forecast for tomorrow, Thursday.

Jamie Portman Principal of XP and XP East schools, said: “We were delighted today to be able to answer the call and welcome the soldiers who we hosted at XP East this morning, so that they could then support our community. We are also very proud to have played our own small part in the ongoing flood relief operation.”

Troops from the Light Dragoons arrive at XP School, Doncaster, ahead of their flood relief operation

Lessons went on as normal for pupils at the school.

The troops were in Doncaster as another politician visited the borough, this time Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who received criticism for what some residents perceived as a late response, although one man in Stainforth shook his hand and said people needed help.

Both Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson had already visited the flooded areas.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson announced help for the flooded area after a meeting of the Government emergency committee, Cobra.

It includes making £500 per affected household available to the Doncaster Council, and up to £2,500 for small and medium sized firms affected by the floods who were not insured.

On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister warned there could be further flooding across the country after chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee.

Mr Johnson also announced relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for locals councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.

Up to £2,500 would be available for small to medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts and which are not covered by insurance.

