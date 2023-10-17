Trio of prolific Doncaster shoplifters jailed after £2,000 thieving spree

Three prolific Doncaster shoplifters who between them stole nearly £2,000 worth of items from small convenience stores and supermarkets have been put behind bars.

Kristopher Becker, Robert Kerry and Jack Allchurch have been jailed for a combined total of 22-and-a-half months following a spree of thefts targeting local businesses.

Allchurch, 28, of Green House Road, was jailed for seven months after admitting eight offences of shoplifting which saw him raid the shelves of One Stop shops in Hyde Park, Balby and Hexthorpe in August, September and October of this year.

He stole various items across his spree, including chocolate, body spray, cans of energy drinks and blocks of cheese. In total, he managed to steal £830 from One Stop before he was charged last Wednesday (11 October).

Jack Allchurch, Kristopher Becker and Robert Kerry have all been jailed for shoplifting.

Becker, 43, of Woodlands Avenue, stole over £576 worth of products from a Co-op and a Heron Foods store in Woodlands, as well as a separate Co-op supermarket in Cantley.

He stole a wide variety of items, including 29 Kit Kats, 37 Dairy Milk bars, Rustlers burgers and 19 Galaxy chocolate bars. He was jailed for seven-and-a-half months after pleading guilty to six theft offences.

Kerry, 32, of King Edward Road, was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to four shoplifting offences. He stole £470 worth of goods, including wine, cheese and sweets, from a One Stop store in Balby and Hexthorpe on four separate occasions in September and October 2023.

Allchurch, Becker and Kerry will now spend Christmas behind bars after all pleading guilty to the offences at Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

PC Hazel Smith, from Doncaster's dedicated retail crime team, said: "These three offenders have all been prolific in their offending, especially when it comes to shoplifting.

"Time and time again they stole from local businesses trying to earn a honest living without thinking of the damaging repercussions this would have on hard-working owners and retail staff."These offences are not victimless and they have a huge impact on local companies and members of the local community who work in these stores.

"They shouldn't have to come to work and deal with thieves who are stealing whatever they can get their hands on.

"We just will not tolerate it and that is why we are backing the National Safer Business Action Week to bring more shoplifters to justice and protect businesses from harm."

PC Smith added: "I am pleased this trio of shoplifters are behind bars and can no longer be a menace to shops in Doncaster.

"I also want to remind members of the public that anybody buying stolen items from thieves is also liable for prosecution for handling stolen goods."

Allchurch was sentenced on 12 October, Becker was sentenced on 4 October and Kerry was sentenced on 11 October.

You can report crime and shoplifting in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.