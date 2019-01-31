Trio jailed for threatening Doncaster men with firearm and machete 

Three men have been jailed for a combined total of 29 years for subjecting two Doncaster men to a ‘terrifying ordeal’ when they threatened them with a gun and a machete.

The tree men from London -24-year old Emir Tzourtzi from Cintra Park, London, 24-year-old Kevin Paloka from Challis Way, London and 21-year-old Hasa Klevi, of no fixed abode – were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 25.

The incident took place at around 3am on Saturday, January 9 last year in Ellerker Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, where the victims were threatened with a firearm and a machete.

The three suspects then fled in a car, which was later stopped by police near Huddersfield. The driver and two passengers were arrested.

An initial search of the car found an imitation firearm and machete- all three men were initially charged with affray, and firearms and weapons offences.

A later search located a loaded handgun hidden inside the car.

Paloka was sentenced to 15 years for affray and firearms offences.

Tzourtzi and Klevi were both sentenced to seven years for affray and firearms offences.

DC Rob Scarrow, of Doncaster CID said: “I am extremely satisfied with the severity of the sentences handed out in relation to these offences. The offenders subjected the victims to a terrifying ordeal, and I am glad the sentence reflects the fact that behaviour like this will not be tolerated.

“The sentences also show that although no shots were fired, and nobody was injured in the incident, being in possession of a firearm will result in a severe sentence on conviction. I hope this discourages anyone who is considering carrying a firearm or imitation firearm from doing so.

“Anyone with information on the unlawful possession or use of firearms can report it to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”