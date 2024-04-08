Tributes pour in for ex-Doncaster Rovers boss Joe Kinnear after death at 77

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His death was announced yesterday by his family.

A spokesman for Doncaster Rovers said: “All at Rovers are saddened to have learned of the death of our former manager Joe Kinnear at the age of 77.

Joe Kinnear spent a brief spell as manager of Doncaster Rovers.

“One of football’s great characters, Joe first arrived at Rovers in 1987 as assistant to manager Dave Mackay.

“Following the departure of Mackay in 1989, Joe took charge of team on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the 88/89 campaign - his first management role in English football.

“He enjoyed a storied spell with Wimbledon for much of the 1990s before spells with Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

“Joe - who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 - won 26 caps for Republic of Ireland as a player along with the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

“We send our condolences to all those close to Joe.”

His family said in a statement: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family."

He started his career with Tottenham and made 258 appearances for the club, scoring twice in 10 seasons in north London.

Kinnear won the FA Cup, the League Cup twice and the Uefa Cup at Spurs.

He joined Brighton in 1975, but retired after just one season on the south coast when a knee injury curtailed his career.

Wimbledon thanked Kinnear on X for the "amazing memories" that the "true legend" had provided the club with during his time in the capital.

Speaking after his side's victory against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports: "I just heard. It is very sad. Our love goes to his family and friends. He will be remembered by everyone at this football club. It is a sad loss, but he will not be forgotten at this football club."