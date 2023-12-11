Tributes pour in as 'dad' dies as car hits tree in Doncaster horror road smash

Tributes have begun pouring in for a 'dad’ who died when his car smashed into a tree in a horror crash in Doncaster.

The 39-year-old, who has not been named by police, but has been named locally as Warren Powell, was found dead in his vehicle early on Saturday morning on the Great North Road between Doncaster and Bawtry.

His Mercedes was found embedded in a tree on a stretch of road between Bawtry Golf Club and the Mount Pleasant Hotel.

One friend wrote: “RIP Warren P.”

Another posted: “Rest in peace woz, thinking of your lovely mrs and little boy – you’ll be sadly missed.”

"Forever rest in peace my brother,” added another friend. “Thank you for all the support you given me, love you r kid!”

Police are still appealing for information about the collision which was discovered early on Saturday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 8.18am on Saturday (9 December), we were notified that there had been a collision on Great North Road in Bawtry.

"A man driving a black Mercedes had been travelling from the direction of Bawtry Golf Club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle had left the road at the junction and collided with a tree.

"We don’t yet know the exact time the collision occurred.

“The man, aged 39, was sadly pronounced deceased when officers arrived. His family have been notified and are receiving support.”