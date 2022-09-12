Tributes and funeral fund launched after shock death of Doncaster Rovers fan

Andrew Lloyd died at the weekend in Goole, where he lived, with friends descirbing him as a man with an ‘amazing personality and who was ‘loved by many.’

A fund to pay for his funeral has already been set up by grieving friends while others have paid tribute to Mr Lloyd who was a keen supporter of Rovers.

Writing on the fundraising page HERE, friend Louis Brown said: “Andrew was extremely well known and loved around Swinefleet and Goole.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster Rovers supporter Andrew Lloyd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Many people have shared a chuckle with Andy and we will always remember the love and the amazing feeling he brought to every one of us.

“Andy was a character, from his intoxicating laugh, to his 2-1 gamble, he was a huge personality which will be sincerely missed. Andy also loved his sports, often played pool in his local pubs, and many of us will miss sharing these special times with him.

“We, as a community, are trying to raise money to ensure Andrew can have an amazing funeral, and get the best send off, which he deserves."

The fund, which hoped to raise £1,000, has already surpassed £2,000.

One friend wrote: “Sad news to wake up to today. A lovely lad always had a smile and a giggle, always had time to stop and chat.

"You gave us such a laugh.Goole has lost another legend.”

Another said: “Fly high Andrew, will miss you r.I.p big lad x.”

Another wrote: “What a shock, you’ve shook the whole of Swinefleet and Goole.

“Loved by so many people, gone but will never be forgotten one of a kind, a true gent, always happy,

Another posted: “I will never forget his infectious laugh and his total madness.

“You had a huge, kind heart just like your mum. He will be truly missed by all of the community

“You touched the hearts of many, as you were such a beautiful soul,” shared another friend.

Another added: “Such a sad day. Goole had lost one it’s nicest, most loved and best characters. Sleep tight Andrew.”