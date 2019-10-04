Travellers' site raided after shooting in Doncaster
A travellers’ site in Doncaster has been raided as part of a police probe into a shooting, it has been revealed.
Officers searched a site in Armthorpe yesterday after a gun was fired at a house in the village just before noon.
CRIME: Woman arrested on suspicion of neglect and cruelty after child is filmed being dragged along Sheffield street
South Yorkshire Police said shots were fired at a property in Mere Lane but nobody at the house was injured.
Read More
The gun attack is believed to have been linked to the shooting of a dog in Doncaster the night before.
Mere Lane was cordoned off, a police helicopter was scrambled and armed officers were deployed to the village in the wake of yesterday’s shooting.
Local schools were also informed and one was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Today, South Yorkshire Police revealed more details on yesterday’s incident.
The force said: “Shots were fired at a house.
“There is still an increased police presence in Armthorpe. Officers will remain in the area today and over the weekend, providing reassurance and carrying out enquiries.
“The cordon was lifted last night.
“A travellers’ site was searched as part of enquiries in connection to the firearms discharge.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 349 of October 3.