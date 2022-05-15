Police today said they were called to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the M180 at around 9.15pm.
A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “It is reported that a grey Ford Focus left the eastbound carriageway between junction 3 (M181) and junction 4 (A15).
“Unfortunately, a female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on minor injuries.”
Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to contact Humberside Police on its non-emergency number 101, quoting log 602 of 14 May.