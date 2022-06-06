Doncaster Sheffield Airport was among those who received an unexpected influx of passengers, as were Liverpool and Beauvais in France.

A spokesman said: ““Wizz Air sincerely apologises for all those passengers affected by the disruption at London Luton this weekend.

"This was caused by a weather related power outage which unfortunately affected the landing systems at the airport. As a result a number of departing and arriving flights were diverted to other airports from where we are arranging transportation to original destinations.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport received some of the passengers redirected from Luton

“These delays have not been made easier by the wider issues affecting the whole travel industry, including staff shortages.

"We continue to work closely with the airport and our ground handlers to minimise disruption.

"Wizz Air has contacted affected customers directly to inform them about their rights and onward travel options.”