Watch out for the mobile speed cameras

Safer Roads Humber will have mobile speed cameras in place at the following sites, the week commencing Thursday, April 26.

Thursday, April 26 - Ashby Road - Scunthorpe (Rowland Rd to Queensway)

Friday, April 27 - B1206 Redbourne Road - Hibaldstow

Saturday, April 28 - Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region

Sunday, April 29 - Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region

Monday, April 30 - A18 Althorpe

Tuesday, May 1 - 46 Clee Road - Cleethorpes/ Grimsby

Wednesday, May 2 - Doncaster Road Hill - Scunthorpe