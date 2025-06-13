Warning as police escort an abnormal load on the M18.

A warning has been given to motorists about an abnormal load which is being transported on the M18 this evening.

At 6pm (Friday 13 June), police will be escorting another abnormal load from Hellaby Industrial Estate in Rotherham to the M1 north.

Due to the size of this load, the A631 Bawtry Road will be closed from the mini roundabout towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.

This closure is to allow the load to travel contraflow before a specialist team manoeuvre it over the central reservation.

During the closure, no traffic on the closed roads will be allowed to move as the safety of road users is the main priority, and once complete all roads will be reopened. A spokesman said: “We apologise in advance and acknowledge the comments made on previous posts about this disruption.

"The load has to move at this time due to other police escorts and restrictions that are in place throughout its journey, and therefore, we cannot move it in the early hours of the morning or on a weekend.

"There is no other route out of the industrial estate that is suitable and the load has to travel on its given route.

"These closures will only be in place for 15 to 20 minutes, so if you think this may affect your journey please plan ahead - travel earlier or use an alternative route. If you are local, we are sure you will know alternative routes to avoid this area, if not please sit tight, it doesn’t take us long.

“We also have similar moves planned for these loads on Friday 27 June and Friday 4 July and we will publish advance notices nearer the time.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get the load on its journey.”