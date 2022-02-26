South Yorkshire traffic: Fire on M1 between Doncaster and Rotherham causes five-mile tailbacks

The M1 in South Yorkshire was partially closed this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire, causing huge tailbacks on the motorway.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:35 pm

National Highways said two lanes had to be closed temporarily due to the blaze on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32, for Doncaster, and 33, for Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said at around 1pm that all lanes had reopened but there were still around 5.2 miles of congestion on the approach, causing delays of around 30 minutes above usual journey times.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to Yorkshire mechanic, 26, who died in Ford Mustang crash in Donca...
Congestion on the M1 between Doncaster and Rotherham this afternoon, following a vehicle fire (pic: National Highways)
FireSouth YorkshireRotherhamDoncaster