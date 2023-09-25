Train services will be brought to a halt on Saturday as strike action continues
The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday 29 September – Tuesday 3 October to highlight when services will be affected.
There will be no Northern services at all on Friday 30 September when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.
Additional disruption is expected on Friday 29 September and from Monday 2 to Friday 6 October due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.
There will also be no services on Wednesday October 4 – when an additional strike has been called by the union.
For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.
"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."
Northern is the second largest train operator in the whole of the UK, and it has 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the whole of the North of England.