Traffic lights to be installed to improve safety at major Doncaster road junction

Traffic lights are to be installed to improve safety at a major Doncaster road junction.

As part of a much broader scheme of safety improvements being made to the A19, work is about commence at the intersection.

Starting mid-October — and lasting for approximately eight weeks — City of Doncaster Council will soon begin installing a new traffic light system at the junction linking the A19 and the B1220 (Askern Road).

Once this project is completed, the intersection will be fully signalised; reducing the risk of collisions and allowing for safer movement between two busy highways.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “This is just the latest in a series of proactive steps being taken by the local authority to make the A19 safer for all road users, with many more still to come.

“For context, back in 2023, City of Doncaster Council was awarded £2.96 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) to implement these various measures. Through the funding, a number of improvements have already been delivered, while others are still planned for the remainder of 2025 right up until the end of the financial year 2026/27.”

Progress to date includes extensive resurfacing works carried out on the A19, enhancements to road markings, and the addition of new and upgraded pedestrian crossings at key points along the carriageway.

Several speed limit changes have also been implemented (with more to follow in the coming weeks), along with the introduction of LED variable message signs, which can be used to communicate traffic management updates and key safety alerts to motorists.

Not to mention, several junctions are being signalised.

This includes the one between the A19 Doncaster Road, Sutton Road and Rockley Lane (commonly known as the Dario’s junction), which is a significant location that has been cited as a top priority by members of the public.

Speaking about all of this, Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities at City of Doncaster Council, said: “As members of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads partnership, ensuring that all of our highways are as safe as they can possibly be — and minimising the number of serious injuries that occur on them — is an absolute top priority for us.

"Indeed, we are constantly looking for ways to reduce collisions on Doncaster’s roads, whether that’s by introducing new traffic calming measures, lowering speed limits in key areas, or reviewing the state of the infrastructure itself.

“Given that it’s such a significant part of our city’s network, spanning 14 kilometres, the A19 is obviously a big area of focus for these efforts and so it’s great to see all of the improvements that are being made lately to bolster its safety conditions.

"It’s a very important project, that could reduce serious injuries on the carriageways over the coming years, and so we’d like to thank road users for their continued patience as we do the necessary work to deliver it.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage motorists to please help us protect lives on all of Doncaster’s highways by always driving carefully and observing the rules of the road. Together we can make our roads safer.”

The A19 safety improvements works are being carried out by City of Doncaster Council until March 2027 and have been made possible by DfT’s Safer Roads Fund. For more details about the works that have already been completed, that are currently ongoing or that are planned for the future, please visit the council’s website.