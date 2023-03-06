Traffic in long tailback due to a police incident on the A1(M) south of Doncaster
Motorists can expect rush hour chaos as traffic backs up to due to a police incident on the A1(M) south of Doncaster.
Highways England have reported that there is an ongoing incident on the northbound carriegway between junctions 34 and 35.
The scene is not expected to clear until 5.30pm and 5.45pm when it is hoped normal traffic conditions will resume.
We have approached Highways England for more details and will bring them to you as soon as we can.
Please take care.