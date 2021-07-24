Traffic: Buses unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties in Doncaster

Six buses have either been cancelled or delayed today in Doncaster

First Bus said: “These are unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties.

"Really sorry for any impact this has had on your day.”

Six buses have been effected.

The buses effected are the following: 57 & 58 Doncaster – services are expecting delays, 15 Doncaster – The 11:15 Wheatley - Edlington is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster - The 12:01 Edlington - Doncaster is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 12:29 Doncaster - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 13:55 Edlington - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate and the 15 Doncaster – The 13:02 Clay Lane Estate - Edlington is unable to operate.

We will bring you on this traffic situation if more delays and cancellations continue.