Traffic: Buses unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties in Doncaster
A number of buses are being delayed or cancelled this afternoon in Doncaster due to unforeseen operational difficulties.
Six buses have either been cancelled or delayed today in Doncaster
First Bus said: “These are unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties.
"Really sorry for any impact this has had on your day.”
The buses effected are the following: 57 & 58 Doncaster – services are expecting delays, 15 Doncaster – The 11:15 Wheatley - Edlington is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster - The 12:01 Edlington - Doncaster is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 12:29 Doncaster - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 13:55 Edlington - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate and the 15 Doncaster – The 13:02 Clay Lane Estate - Edlington is unable to operate.
We will bring you on this traffic situation if more delays and cancellations continue.