Traffic: Buses unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties in Doncaster

A number of buses are being delayed or cancelled this afternoon in Doncaster due to unforeseen operational difficulties.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 1:29 pm

Six buses have either been cancelled or delayed today in Doncaster

First Bus said: “These are unable to run due to unforeseen operational difficulties.

"Really sorry for any impact this has had on your day.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Six buses have been effected.

Read More

Read More
Kids eat free at Doncaster Tesco Cafe throughout the summer holidays

The buses effected are the following: 57 & 58 Doncaster – services are expecting delays, 15 Doncaster – The 11:15 Wheatley - Edlington is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster - The 12:01 Edlington - Doncaster is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 12:29 Doncaster - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate, 15 Doncaster – The 13:55 Edlington - Clay Lane Estate is unable to operate and the 15 Doncaster – The 13:02 Clay Lane Estate - Edlington is unable to operate.

We will bring you on this traffic situation if more delays and cancellations continue.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterBusesTrafficLiam Hoden