Traffic bulletin: Allow more time to travel as urgent repairs to M1/M18 link road bridge joint continue

Drivers in South Yorkshire are advised to allow more time to travel as a closure on the northbound link road between the M1 and M18 is expected to continue into this afternoon's peak traffic period.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
National Highways is carrying out an emergency repair to a bridge joint on the northbound link road between the M1 at junction 32 and the M18 (Thurcroft). This repair is expected to be completed early this evening.

A planned overnight closure on the link road between the M1 northbound and the M18 northbound has been rescheduled from 9pm tonight to 10pm. This aims to allow drivers more time to travel and reduce any further delays.

In the meantime, drivers heading northbound towards the M18 are advised to follow the M1 to junction 33 (Catcliffe) before heading back down the M1 towards the M18.

Further information is available from www.trafficengland.com and the X (Twitter) account @HighwaysYORKS.

For urgent real-time assistance phone 0300 123 5000. 

