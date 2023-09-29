Traffic bulletin: Allow more time to travel as urgent repairs to M1/M18 link road bridge joint continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways is carrying out an emergency repair to a bridge joint on the northbound link road between the M1 at junction 32 and the M18 (Thurcroft). This repair is expected to be completed early this evening.

A planned overnight closure on the link road between the M1 northbound and the M18 northbound has been rescheduled from 9pm tonight to 10pm. This aims to allow drivers more time to travel and reduce any further delays.

In the meantime, drivers heading northbound towards the M18 are advised to follow the M1 to junction 33 (Catcliffe) before heading back down the M1 towards the M18.

Further information is available from www.trafficengland.com and the X (Twitter) account @HighwaysYORKS.