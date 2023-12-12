Doncaster railway station will be given an upgrade this Christmas – with rail bosses promising smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers.

Over the festive period, teams from Network Rail will be working to upgrade the track through the station.

More than 40 workers will be forgoing spending the festive period with their loved ones and, instead, will be renewing six sets of switches and crossings, the specialist track equipment which allow trains to switch from one track to another.

Teams will also work to upgrade signalling equipment in the Doncaster area.

The tracks through Doncaster station will be upgraded over the festive period.

The investment will help boost railway reliability and provide smoother journeys for passengers, helping to improve passenger experience, a Network Rail spokesman said.

The work is taking place over the Christmas period as no trains run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, meaning the upgrades can take place without impacting on passengers.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This is a vital upgrade which will help boost reliability for passengers travelling to, from and through Doncaster, as well as providing them with smoother journeys.

“Our teams will be working round the clock to deliver this work over the festive period, and we’re carrying out this upgrade when no services are scheduled to run, reducing disruption for travellers.

“We look forward to completing this work and see passengers benefit from smoother journeys and a more modern railway.”