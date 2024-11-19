TPE gives customers option to change travel plans as freezing temperatures forecast.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TransPennine Express customers will be able to use tickets bought for today on Wednesday instead if they wish to change their travel plans as snow and ice are forecast in the North of England and Scotland.

Cold temperatures are forecast in the coming days in what the Met Office has deemed as the country’s “first taste of winter”.

Tickets purchased for travel all day tomorrow (Tuesday 19 November) will be valid on Wednesday (20 November) if customers wish to delay travelling in the face of freezing temperatures.

In addition, TPE tickets will be valid on Northern services and vice versa until 10am tomorrow, network wide.

Adam Fairclough, Interim Customer Experience and Transformation Director, said: “We want to keep our customers on the move during cold weather conditions which is why we have teamed up with other operators and given passengers the option to change their plans to travel with us later in the week.

“We urge anyone planning to use our services to check before they travel in case of any disruption.”

Customers can check their services via the TPE website: www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates