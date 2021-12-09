Today’s bus cancellations in Doncaster (Thursday December 9)
Here is a round up of the bus service cancellations announced by First Bus and Stagecoach for Thursday December 9.
Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.
A spokesman for First Bus said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We are working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.
“Please check our timetables to look for an alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.”
57a Cantley Doncaster 06:06
87a Doncaster Moorends 06:40
87 Moorends Doncaster 12:57
87 Doncaster Moorends 09:05
87b Moorends Doncaster 10:17
87a Doncaster Stainforth 11:15
87a Stainforth Doncaster 12:02
87 Doncaster Moorends 12:45
87 Moorends Doncaster 13:49
15 Edlington Hatter DrClay Lane 08:21
15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 09:25
15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 10:21
15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 11:10
15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 12:06
15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 12:55
15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 13:51
15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 14:50
15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 15:56
15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 16:55
15 Edlington Hatter Dr Doncaster 17:56
Due to staff shortages the following Stagecoach services will NOT be operating today 29 11:05 Doncaster-Retford 29 15:05 Doncaster-Bawtry 29 15:33 Bawtry-Doncaster
98 07:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 09:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 13:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 16:05 Doncaster-Gainsborough
99 07:40 Retford-Doncaster 99 08:35 Doncaster-Retford 99 12:45 Retford-Doncaster 99 13:35 Doncaster-Retford