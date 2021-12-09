Today’s bus cancellations in Doncaster (Thursday December 9)

Here is a round up of the bus service cancellations announced by First Bus and Stagecoach for Thursday December 9.

By Kev Rogers
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:28 am

Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.

A spokesman for First Bus said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We are working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.

“Please check our timetables to look for an alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.”

First Bus have announced cancellations on several services today.

57a Cantley Doncaster 06:06

87a Doncaster Moorends 06:40

87 Moorends Doncaster 12:57

87 Doncaster Moorends 09:05

87b Moorends Doncaster 10:17

87a Doncaster Stainforth 11:15

87a Stainforth Doncaster 12:02

87 Doncaster Moorends 12:45

87 Moorends Doncaster 13:49

15 Edlington Hatter DrClay Lane 08:21

15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 09:25

15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 10:21

15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 11:10

15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 12:06

15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 12:55

15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 13:51

15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 14:50

15 Edlington Hatter Dr Clay Lane 15:56

15 Clay Lane Edlington Hatter Dr 16:55

15 Edlington Hatter Dr Doncaster 17:56

Due to staff shortages the following Stagecoach services will NOT be operating today 29 11:05 Doncaster-Retford 29 15:05 Doncaster-Bawtry 29 15:33 Bawtry-Doncaster

98 07:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 09:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 13:40 Gainsborough-Doncaster 98 16:05 Doncaster-Gainsborough

99 07:40 Retford-Doncaster 99 08:35 Doncaster-Retford 99 12:45 Retford-Doncaster 99 13:35 Doncaster-Retford

