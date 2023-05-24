News you can trust since 1925
Strike action to disrupt train services during school half term holiday: Northern issues travel advice calendar

Industrial action by ASLEF and the RMT unions will bring fresh disruption to the region’s train services on three days next week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:33 BST

ASLEF, who largely represent train drivers, will stage their action on Wednesday 31 May and Saturday, 3 June. As such, customers are advised to avoid travel on those days.

The RMT union, which represents roles including conductors and station staff, has announced its own action on Friday 2 June. On that day, customers are advised to 'check before you travel' as only a limited timetable will be in operation.

Given the impact that strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning and late-night services on Thursday, 1 June are also likely to be affected.

The strikes are set to take place during the upcoming half term holiday for hundreds of schools and colleges across the North of England, which runs from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June.

For more information, customers should visit: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASELF and the RMT will cause to our customers.

"This latest round of industrial action looks set to hamper people's opportunity to explore the region during the half term holidays. It's understandably very frustrating.“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

Just this week, Northern’s new summer timetable came into effect. Whilst the overwhelming majority of services remain ‘as is’, the train operator is urging people that make regular trips on the same trains to use the Check My Timetable feature on their website.

