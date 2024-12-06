Storm Darragh: Doncaster rail passengers advised to check before they travel

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:13 BST
Doncaster rail passengers are being advised to check before they travel this weekend with Storm Darragh expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm is expected to continue through Saturday and into Sunday – and could mean disruption to the East Coast and across Yorkshire and the north-east.

Strong winds could lead to speed restrictions, or journeys being delayed or cancelled.

People living near to the railway are urged to secure loose objects in their gardens, such as trampolines and furniture, as these objects can blow onto the tracks and block the line.

Doncaster rail passengers are being advised to check before travelling this weekend.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, East Coast Route, said: “Our teams are working hard to prepare for the extreme weather Storm Darragh will bring to the East Coast, Yorkshire and the north-east this weekend.

“We hope this will help minimise any disruption but we urge passengers to check before they travel.“

Passengers should check with their train operator or visit National Rail Enquiries for journey information.

