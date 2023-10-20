News you can trust since 1925
Storm Babet: Rail lines blocked and train services cancelled in and out of Doncaster

Rail lines have been blocked and train services in and out of Doncaster cancelled due to to Storm Babet today.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Northern Railways said that due to heavy rain flooding the railway, all lines at Rotherham Central are blocked meaning severe disruption to services in and out of Doncaster. This disruption is expected until 5pm.

All train services via Rotherham Central have now been cancelled until further notice.

A spokesman said: “Train services are unable to call at Rotherham in both directions. Services will divert and fail to call at Rotherham.”

All journeys to and from Adwick and Sheffield are affected.

To keep up to date with the situation please visit the website https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

