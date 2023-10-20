Storm Babet: Rail lines blocked and train services cancelled in and out of Doncaster

Rail lines have been blocked and train services in and out of Doncaster cancelled due to to Storm Babet today.

Northern Railways said that due to heavy rain flooding the railway, all lines at Rotherham Central are blocked meaning severe disruption to services in and out of Doncaster. This disruption is expected until 5pm.

All train services via Rotherham Central have now been cancelled until further notice.

A spokesman said: “Train services are unable to call at Rotherham in both directions. Services will divert and fail to call at Rotherham.”

All journeys to and from Adwick and Sheffield are affected.