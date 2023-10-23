Storm Babet: Motorists urged to not drive through flood water as dozens get stranded

A warning has been issued by City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as motorists continue to ignore roads closed signs.

A council spokesman said: “We’ve seen a number of careless incidents over the last few days of motorists attempting to drive through flood water – PLEASE DON’T!

"Not only are you risking damage to your vehicle but you’re also risking your life and the lives of others; you could even face prosecution.”

An SYFR spokesman added: “If a road closed sign is in place, please do not attempt to gain access.