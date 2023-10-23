Storm Babet: Motorists urged to not drive through flood water as dozens get stranded

News you can trust since 1925
A warning has been issued by City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as motorists continue to ignore roads closed signs.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
A council spokesman said: “We’ve seen a number of careless incidents over the last few days of motorists attempting to drive through flood water – PLEASE DON’T!

"Not only are you risking damage to your vehicle but you’re also risking your life and the lives of others; you could even face prosecution.”

An SYFR spokesman added: “If a road closed sign is in place, please do not attempt to gain access.

“We are still receiving calls for vehicles stranded in floodwaters who are ignoring road closures.”

