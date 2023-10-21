News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Storm Babet: Customers advised not to travel by rail due to ongoing flooding between Doncaster and Wakefield

Customers are being advised not to travel today (Saturday 21 October 2023) as severe weather is continuing to cause major disruption to services across the LNER route.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Due to ongoing flooding of the route between Doncaster and Wakefield, speed restrictions in Scotland and trains and crews being out of position following yesterday’s extensive disruption, an extremely limited service is in operation and services may be subject to short-notice cancellation.

There are no LNER services operating north of Edinburgh. Due to road closures, rail replacement is not available. Other train operators are also subject to disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers are being advised to defer travel. Tickets will be valid for travel between Monday 23 October and Friday 27 October 2023 or fee free refunds will be possible from the original point of purchase.

The latest information and further details can be found at lner.co.uk and on social channels.

Customers are advised to check for the latest updates before their planned journey.

Related topics:DoncasterWakefieldLNERScotlandEdinburgh