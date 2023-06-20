News you can trust since 1925
Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day 2023 with nationwide free travel

As part of Stagecoach’s ongoing commitment to support the Armed Forces, it has confirmed that free travel will be available on all its bus and tram services across the UK for military and ex-military personnel on Armed Forces Day.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 05:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 05:25 BST

Armed Forces Day – on Saturday 24 June - is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Stagecoach bus companies across the UK are offering free travel on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June to serving personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge.

Stagecoach also offers free bus and tram travel every year for veterans and military personnel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach will offer free travel this weekend.Stagecoach will offer free travel this weekend.
The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s employee led Veterans Network. The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

Kathryn Dawson, a Stagecoach bus driver at Sharston depot in Manchester, is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network. She previously served in the Armed Forces serving in Germany, Canada, and the middle East, in the Royal Artillery and the Royal Logistics corps. She said: “We know that our employees right across the country are passionate about showing their support and appreciation for our military personnel. We’re therefore really pleased to be offering free travel to help people more easily join in with the events taking place over the weekend.

“We are proud to have thousands of ex forces personnel working across our business. Through our Veterans Network, we are able to build even further on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those who may want to come and join the company.”

