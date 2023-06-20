Armed Forces Day – on Saturday 24 June - is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Stagecoach bus companies across the UK are offering free travel on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June to serving personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge.

Stagecoach also offers free bus and tram travel every year for veterans and military personnel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach will offer free travel this weekend.

The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s employee led Veterans Network. The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

Kathryn Dawson, a Stagecoach bus driver at Sharston depot in Manchester, is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network. She previously served in the Armed Forces serving in Germany, Canada, and the middle East, in the Royal Artillery and the Royal Logistics corps. She said: “We know that our employees right across the country are passionate about showing their support and appreciation for our military personnel. We’re therefore really pleased to be offering free travel to help people more easily join in with the events taking place over the weekend.

