Stagecoach bus cancellations in Doncaster

Stagecoach East Midlands has announced that several services will not operate today in the Doncaster area today (January 24).

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:01 am
Stagecoach announce some services cancelled.

Due to driver shortages the following services will NOT operate between Worksop and Doncaster today 24/01/22: Worksop - Doncaster 14:35 21 17:05 25 19:10 22 19:38 21 Doncaster - Worksop 15:50 25 18:25 22 20:20 21 20:50 22

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Other services affected: 7.40am Retford - Doncaster 08.35am Doncaster - Retford 29 10.54am Retford - Doncaster 1505pm Doncaster - Bawtry 15.33pm Bawtry - Doncaster.

StagecoachWorksopRetford