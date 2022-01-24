Stagecoach bus cancellations in Doncaster
Stagecoach East Midlands has announced that several services will not operate today in the Doncaster area today (January 24).
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:01 am
Due to driver shortages the following services will NOT operate between Worksop and Doncaster today 24/01/22: Worksop - Doncaster 14:35 21 17:05 25 19:10 22 19:38 21 Doncaster - Worksop 15:50 25 18:25 22 20:20 21 20:50 22
Other services affected: 7.40am Retford - Doncaster 08.35am Doncaster - Retford 29 10.54am Retford - Doncaster 1505pm Doncaster - Bawtry 15.33pm Bawtry - Doncaster.