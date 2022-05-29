Sheffield rail services affected after train hits tree

East Midland Railway services between Sheffield and London St Pancras International are affected after a train hit a tree on the line between Chesterfield and Derby.

National Rail Enquiries said: “As a result of this, trains may be diverted between Chesterfield and Derby extending journey times by up to 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It may not be possible to divert every train, some trains may be revised to start at / terminate south of Derby.

“Engineers are working to remove the tree from the line, however it has caused damage to the train.

“CrossCountry customers can use East Midlands Railway services via any reasonable route to help you complete your journey.”