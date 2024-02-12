Roads across Doncaster remain closed due to flooding after heavy snow
City of Doncaster Council has warned drivers of four road closures in place due to flood water.
They are:
Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun
Pastures Road, Mexborough
Topham Ferry Lane, Topham Ferry
Chapel Lane, Sykehouse
An Environment Agency flood alert for the Lower River Don catchment area was stood down this morning.
A spokesman said: “River levels have now returned to normal after a period of dryer weather.
“No further flooding to fields and roads is expected, however there may be standing water seen for several days.
“Some further scattered rain is expected over the coming days and we will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this alert if necessary.
“There may still be some areas where flood water is present until it can naturally drain away.
“Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”