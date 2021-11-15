Road could be closed for several hours due to an ongoing incident in Doncaster this evening
Monday, 15th November 2021, 8:51 pm
South Yorkshire Police said:"It is believed the road closure on Bawtry Road in Doncaster between Gliwice Way and Cantley Lane will need to remain in place for several hours.
“Please continue to avoid the area and we thank you all for your patience while the emergency services are working.”
Traffic delays began in the early evening of Monday, November 15.