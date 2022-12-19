And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on:

• M18, from 8pm December 17 2022 to 6am January 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: six for Doncaster drivers this week

• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 2022 to 6am January 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 26 2022 to 6am January 16 2023, moderate delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays: M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures for inspections.