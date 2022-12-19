Road closures: six for Doncaster drivers this week
Drivers in and around Doncaster will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on:
• M18, from 8pm December 17 2022 to 6am January 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 2022 to 6am January 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm November 26 2022 to 6am January 16 2023, moderate delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays: M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M18, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures for inspections.
• M18, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 5, Lane closures for electrical works.