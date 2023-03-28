And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 8am February 27 to 3.30pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9.30am March 30 to 3.30pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for sign works.

• M62, from 9am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays: M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

