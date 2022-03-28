And one of them is expected to cause delays of between ten0 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

• M18, from 9am to 3pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for safety repairs.

These are the road closures around Doncaster this week

• M18, from 9am to 3pm on March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• M18, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.

• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 (M18) to junction 1 (M180), lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.